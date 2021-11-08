Crimenet 11_08_21

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Mattie Latashia Hopson.

Hopson is a 39-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 160 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of the crime of embezzlement.

If you know where Hopson can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

