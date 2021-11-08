Advertisement

Crimenet 11_08_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate Mattie Latashia Hopson.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate Mattie Latashia Hopson.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Mattie Latashia Hopson.

Hopson is a 39-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 3″ in height, weighing 160 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of the crime of embezzlement.

If you know where Hopson can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

