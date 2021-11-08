Advertisement

Enterprise police chief arrested for DUI

Enterprise police car
Enterprise police car(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise police chief and former Meridian police Lieutenant, John Griffith, was arrested last week and charged with DUI. This is the second time he’s been arrested since August of 2020.

“He’s been a good police chief for us, as a part-time police chief; helping us with administrative duties and has been good for our community,” Enterprise Mayor Tony Chancelor said.

Chancelor said Griffith is resigning after a car accident led to his arrest for DUI Thursday evening. Chancelor explained that Griffith was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle when he collided with a parked car near the Methodist Church. Enterprise officers made the arrest.

“The other vehicle was parked, so no one was injured or anything like that,” Chancelor said. “There was somebody nearby that called. An on-duty police officer was close.”

Griffith became police chief around five months ago. Before that, he worked in law enforcement for more than 25 years in Meridian. He was arrested last year in Orange Beach and suspected of driving under the influence. At the time, he was attending a training conference for the Meridian Police Department. Griffith resigned his post as Lieutenant.

Chancelor said Griffith has been an asset for the town of Enterprise and this is an unfortunate situation.

“He’s gone way above for the town as far as helping us. I’ll bring it before the board and they will have to act on it,” Chancelor said. “I’ve known John for years and years. It was pretty hard to do, but we are going to do what’s right regardless of who it is for the citizens of Enterprise. That’s what it boils down. Sometimes it hurts, but you got to do it.”

The Enterprise Board of Aldermen will meet on December 7 at town hall.

