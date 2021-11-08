Graveside services for Fannie Rose Pullin Lang will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton, MS with Reverend David Hopkins officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral home is honored to be entrusted with her services.

Ms. Lang, age 87, of Meridian Mississippi, passed away November 7, 2021 at Brookdale Care Facility.

A military wife, Mrs. Lang supported her husband and family during the course of her 57-year marriage

including raising five children while her husband served in the U.S. Army. After her

children started school, Rose began working as a church secretary for what was Parkview Church of God,

which later became Northpark Church. Her job was more of a ministry than a job and she was faithful in

her service to the Church. She lived her life for His glory and His purpose and teaching others about

Jesus.

Mrs. Lang is survived by her children, Jill (Mickey) Gavin; Lisa (Johnny) Harris; Jenny (Steve) Lesley and Peter (Beth) Lang. She leaves behind 11 grand-children, 11 great-grandchildren and her sisters, Shirley Dreding and Jo (Hubert) Sistrunk, her brother Boyd Pullin, sister-in-law Barbara (Bob) Coblentz, her Aunt, Ruby Martin as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Lang was preceded in death by her her husband of 57 years, Huey Parker Lang; her parents, Hubert and Bertie Pullin. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Shannon, son-in-law, Joe Clyde Daniel and her in-laws, Clinton and Inez Lang.

The family wished to express appreciation to Mary “Cookie” Allen for her years of faithful service, love, and affection for their mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to the National Research for Dementia or to Northpark Church.

