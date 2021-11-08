Advertisement

Hope for Hunger food drive donations given to charities

Hope for Hunger food donated
Hope for Hunger food donated(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The issue of food insecurity looms over some families in and around Meridian as the holiday season is coming up.

Just over 27-hundred non-perishable food items were donated at this year’s Hope For Hunger food drive. This is the second year WTOK has partnered with with Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville and Stonewall to raise money and collect food for families in need.

“We served over 2,600 people last year, 2,600 families. It was a very busy year, we had 88 new families that came through for the very first time to sign up to receive assistance through us. We were very grateful that we had the resources to be able to help them in this time.”

Says John Maxey, Mission Strategist at Lauderdale Baptist Association. He and his staff say they are blessed to be able to work together with the community to support under-served families.

“We’re very appreciative of WTOK and Piggly Wiggly of Collinsville and just the opportunity we have to be able to partner with the community leaders, to be able to assist and help those in the community with their needs in regards to the holiday season. We’re really excited for our clients that come through. They are precious people and we’re grateful for the opportunity that we have to be the hands and to be able to administer to them and provide for them a physical need during this season.”

Charities can only get so many items by themselves before they’re stretched too thin. The food donated during the drive will ensure that those who need a hot meal can get one.

“We’re probably helping around 200 to 300 people. They don’t come every day, some days we give out double meals because the homeless will get two plates or our elderly that are on fixed incomes or somebody from the hospital and sometimes we have families. So our meal count can be anywhere from 80 or 90 up to 150. This community really loves us and loves what we do so they make sure we can do it because we can’t do it ourselves. So the pantries are low, this came right on time, we’ll be getting ready for Thanksgiving. We want to thank WTOK for all they do, for supporting us to make other people donate, but especially for them putting together a food drive and donating. But this was the perfect time,” said executive director at Love’s Kitchen Fannie Johnson.”

The total donations for this year’s food drive came out to 2,793 cans of food and $1,300 in donations used to purchase food. Both of those numbers top last year’s numbers.

