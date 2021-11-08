Lady Warriors rebound with win over Hinds

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Lady Warriors beat Hinds 71-60, in their home opener.

The entire game was a back and forth contest as both teams tied six times throughout the game. The second quarter was the turnaround for East Central as the defense held Hinds to just 13 points, allowing the Lady Warriors to take a 12 point lead going into halftime.

Hinds came out the second half swinging as they cut the lead to just two and Hinds would outscore East Central 14-7.

The Keats three-ball turned the momentum back to ECCC’s favor as the team quickly rebuilt the lead to double-digits in the fourth to pull away to a 71-60 win.

Sylvia Jones led the way for the Lady Warriors with 18 points while shooting 50 percent from the field.

