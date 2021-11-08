Advertisement

Lady Warriors rebound with win over Hinds

Bench players led the Lady Warriors in the win with Sylvia Jones, posting 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, while Angela Middleton also checked in to net 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor. Scott controlled the boards for ECCC with 11 rebounds, while Shemaiah Smith led the team with three blocks.(ECCC Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Lady Warriors beat Hinds 71-60, in their home opener.

The entire game was a back and forth contest as both teams tied six times throughout the game. The second quarter was the turnaround for East Central as the defense held Hinds to just 13 points, allowing the Lady Warriors to take a 12 point lead going into halftime.

Hinds came out the second half swinging as they cut the lead to just two and Hinds would outscore East Central 14-7.

The Keats three-ball turned the momentum back to ECCC’s favor as the team quickly rebuilt the lead to double-digits in the fourth to pull away to a 71-60 win.

Sylvia Jones led the way for the Lady Warriors with 18 points while shooting 50 percent from the field.

