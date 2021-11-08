Skip to content
News
Hurricane
Submit Photos and Videos
Weather
Sports
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Community Calendar
VacciNATION
Live Newscasts
Search
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Black History Month Special Report
Live Newscasts
Live Events
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Alfa Insurance Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Coaches Corner
Trainer's Table
Sports Videos
Traffic Cam Network
Great Health Divide
VacciNATION
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
First Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
The Pulse
Arrests
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 8, 2021
Docket 2
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST
|
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Enterprise Police Chief arrested for DUI
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Prayer vigil for missing person in Meridian
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to restored Threefoot Building
Latest News
Thief crashes stolen truck into pawn shop
Enterprise police chief arrested for DUI
4 arrested on prostitution charges in Meridian
Four people arrested on prostitution charges