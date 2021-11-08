Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 8, 2021

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp confirmed Enterprise Police Chief, John Griffith was recently...
Enterprise Police Chief arrested for DUI
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
A prayer vigil was held at city hall to honor Julius Tadarius Jones, who has been missing for...
Prayer vigil for missing person in Meridian
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacted to the opening of the Threefoot Building after...
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to restored Threefoot Building

Latest News

Police are looking for the driver of a stolen flatbed truck that crashed into a pawn shop in...
Thief crashes stolen truck into pawn shop
Enterprise police car
Enterprise police chief arrested for DUI
(L-R) Antonio Pickett, Julia Paige, Dexter Thomas and Jasmine Enochs have been arrested and are...
4 arrested on prostitution charges in Meridian
Four people arrested on prostitution charges