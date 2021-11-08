Advertisement

Mild and bright to start the week

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It was another chilly morning as we started the day with 30s, but today’s abundant sunshine will allow temps to rebound nicely. We’re expecting highs to reach the seasonable low 70s this afternoon. So, plan for a nice, typical, fall day. High pressure is the dominant player in our weather pattern, and this will be the case through midweek. So, each day brings similar conditions: sunshine and mild low-mid 70s.

The rest of the mornings this week won’t be as cold as this morning courtesy of a southerly wind returning Tuesday. So, each morning will feel a bit more comfy...with mornings in the upper 40s by Wednesday & mid 50s for the start of our Thursday.

However, the warmning trend won’t last too long. A strong cold front will cross our region Thursday afternoon, and it’ll bring another dose of cooler weather with it. So, highs behind the front will fall back below average: Mid 60s for Friday and Upper 50s for Saturday. Colder mornings will also return as more 30s are on deck by the start of our Sunday.

Along with another dose of colder weather to end the week, Thursday’s front will also bring showers & storms to the area. So, you’ll need the umbrella for your Thursday (Veterans Day) plans.

