Advertisement

Miss. Lottery returns nearly $250 million to the state

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation surpassed the $1 billion mark in gross sales last week,...
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation surpassed the $1 billion mark in gross sales last week, less than two years from the first day of sales.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation surpassed the $1 billion mark in gross sales last week, less than two years from the first day of sales. That resulted in nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to the State of Mississippi for roads, bridges and education since sales began Nov. 25, 2019.

“Reaching the $1 billion mark is an incredible accomplishment considering the challenges we all faced just three and a half months after we launched,” said MLC president, Jeff Hewitt. “Our players have embraced our games, while our lottery retailers and vendors have worked hard to achieve this historic milestone for our organization and Mississippi.”

Dr. Mike McGrevey, chairman of the MLC Board of Directors, emphasized the success of reaching $1 billion in gross sales and the lottery’s continued success.

“Enthusiastic retailers, loyal players, dedicated Lottery employees and knowledgeable vendors have all contributed to the success of the MLC,” said McGrevey. “Given the achievements so far and the plans for the future, I sincerely believe the Mississippi Lottery will continue to be a winner for Mississippi.”

The first $80 million in lottery proceeds each year goes for improvements to roads and bridges, with the remaining earmarked for education.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp confirmed Enterprise Police Chief, John Griffith was recently...
Enterprise Police Chief arrested for DUI
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
A prayer vigil was held at city hall to honor Julius Tadarius Jones, who has been missing for...
Prayer vigil for missing person in Meridian
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacted to the opening of the Threefoot Building after...
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to restored Threefoot Building
A person was sent to a local emergency room with severe injuries after a three-car pileup on...
Distracted driver may have contributed to pileup on I-59 Saturday

Latest News

The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by congress includes provisions to evaluate the...
Collision Division: Infrastructure bill includes evaluation of crash testing
Highway crash
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down South Alabama highway
This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.
Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service
State Sen. Joey Fillingane is drafting a bill regarding the presidential mandate that requires...
State senator drafts bill against Biden administration’s vaccine mandate