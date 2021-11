Graveside services for Mrs. Helen J. Gordon will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Cemetery, Daleville with Pastor Lavell Mosley officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Gordon, 83, of Marion, who passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at BeeHive Homes of Marion. Viewing: Friday, November 12, 2021 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Homes OP Chapel, Meridian.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home