Advertisement

Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival

Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of...
Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of her friend, Rudy Pena, who died in a crush of people at the Astroworld music festival on Friday. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)(Robert Bumsted | AP)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas. (WLBT) - According to the Rolling Stone, Ole Miss student Madison Dubiski was among those killed at the Astroworld festival.

In a Facebook post by Riley Dimeo, Dubiski was described as “beautiful, sweet, kind, and generous.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, Ole Miss graduate Madison Dubiski was among those killed at...
According to the Houston Chronicle, Ole Miss graduate Madison Dubiski was among those killed at the Astroworld festival.(Riley Dimeo)

Eight victims were killed, and numerous were injured at the music festival in Houston.

According to the Associated Press, the crowd at the festival surged towards the stage where rapper Travis Scott was performing, which caused fans to squeeze tightly together, to where they could not breathe or move their arms.

Nick Johnson, a high school senior described the scene by saying “Everyone was passing out around you, and everyone was trying to help each other. But you just couldn’t move. You couldn’t do anything. You can’t even pick your arms up.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp confirmed Enterprise Police Chief, John Griffith was recently...
Enterprise Police Chief arrested for DUI
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
A prayer vigil was held at city hall to honor Julius Tadarius Jones, who has been missing for...
Prayer vigil for missing person in Meridian
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacted to the opening of the Threefoot Building after...
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to restored Threefoot Building
A person was sent to a local emergency room with severe injuries after a three-car pileup on...
Distracted driver may have contributed to pileup on I-59 Saturday

Latest News

MILD START TO THE WEEK
Mild and bright to start the week
Mississippi Children's Museum Guest Artist Series
Children's Museum Guest Artist Series Continues
Earth's Bounty Wraps Up Another Season
Earth's Bounty Wraps Up Another Season
Prayer Vigil
Prayer Vigil in Meridian
Local political science professor breaks down legal battle over Biden’s vaccine mandate
Local political science professor breaks down legal battle over Biden’s vaccine mandate