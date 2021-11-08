Sideline View by Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Ole Miss bested their former coach Hugh Freeze and his Liberty Flames this past weekend, 27-14. The Rebels defense were the stars of the game as they recorded nine sacks and intercepted three passes. Rebel quarterback Matt Corral passed for 324 yards and one score to lead the offense. Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2) will host Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2) this Saturday night. Mississippi State missed three field goals, and in the end it cost the Bulldogs in their 31-28 loss to Arkansas (6-3, 2-3). Quarterback Will Rogers passed for 417 yards and four touchdowns for MSU. The Bulldogs (5-4, 3-3) will travel to Auburn (6-3, 3-2) Saturday morning.

The Associated Press Top 25 has only five SEC teams this week. Georgia is the unanimous choice at No.1 with Alabama coming in at third. Texas A&M moved up to No. 11 and Ole Miss climbed to No. 12 while Auburn comes in at No. 16.

Southern Mississippi (1-8, 0-5) fell to North Texas, 38-14, this past Saturday. The Eagles started fast as they led 14-0 before North Texas stormed back to take the win. USM will travel to 15th ranked UTSA (9-0) on Saturday.

SWAC

Previously winless Bethune Cookman (1-8, 1-5) stunned Alcorn, 35-31, last Saturday in SWAC play. Alcorn (5-4, 4-2) has played in six of the past seven SWAC football championships but is two games behind first place Prairie View in the Western Division SWAC race. The Braves will host Prairie View on Saturday. JSU scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to ease past Texas Southern, 41-21. JSU (8-1, 6-0) will travel to Southern University this Saturday night. Mississippi Valley (2-7, 1-5) lost to Alabama A&M, 42-14. The Delta Devils will host Alabama State this week.

Small College

Conner Mantelli kicked a 28-yard field goal in overtime to lead Delta State past Mississippi College, 24-21, to win the Heritage Bell. DSU (5-5, 3-4) will travel to West Georgia while Mississippi College (3-6, 2-5) will visit West Alabama this Saturday. Belhaven celebrated Homecoming with a 35-20 win over McMurry. The Blazers (6-3) will conclude regular season play at Texas East Baptist this weekend. Millsaps (2-7) fell to Hendrix, 34-7, and will end their season by hosting Birmingham Southern this Saturday.

JUCO Playoffs

Hinds and Northwest both pulled the upsets last Saturday in the opening round of the Mississippi JUCO playoffs. Hinds won an overtime thriller over previously unbeaten No. 1 East Mississippi, 42-14, while Northwest defeated No. 3 Jones, 26-20. This Saturday, Hinds (8-2) will travel to Northwest (8-2) for the state championship.

MHSAA Football Championships

The MHSAA announced last Thursday that their state football championships would be moved from Jackson to Hattiesburg. The moved was necessitated by a potential scheduling conflict with Jackson State football. The Tigers are currently leading the SWAC Eastern Division and could host the SWAC Championship Game on December 4 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The MHSAA championships will now be played on December 3 and 4 at Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Atlanta and Mississippi Connection

The World Champion Atlanta Braves Double AA farm team is the Mississippi Braves based in Pearl. Relocated to Mississippi in 2005, the Braves have sent over 150 players to the big club in Atlanta. This year’s World Champs had 11 former Mississippi Braves on their roster. The 2021 Mississippi Braves won the Southern League AA title, so look for more Mississippi Braves to be heading to Atlanta.

College Basketball Tips-Off

Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Mississippi will tip off the 2021-22 basketball season this week. State will host North Alabama on Wednesday and Montana on Saturday night. Ole Miss will host New Orleans on Tuesday and Charleston Southern on Friday night. USM will host William Carey on Tuesday and Louisiana on Friday night.

Dale is a Waynesboro resident who has been writing sports in Mississippi since 1973. Listen to Dale’s Brouhaha Sports Show with Marshall Wood on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on WABO FM 105.5 in the Waynesboro area. To listen to the broadcast on your computer or smart phone anywhere in the world go to Google Chrome, go to wabo105.com and click listen live. This week’s guest is high school football expert Tyler Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.