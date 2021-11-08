Thief crashes stolen truck into pawn shop

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police are looking for the driver of a stolen flatbed truck that crashed into a pawn shop in Meridian Sunday morning during a burglary attempt.

It happened at the Silver Dollar Pawn Shop on 14th Street. There’s a big hole in the shop’s storage shed that’s going to cost the owner thousands of dollars to repair.

The Meridian Police Department said the truck was stolen from Slay Steel. Police said the suspect backed into the shop several times before putting a hole in the wall. The alarm went off, and the suspect drove off in the truck. Nothing was stolen. The owner said this is frustrating.

“I’ve been thinking about this for the past 24 hours, about how one individual can affect so many. We are going to lose business here and lose money. It’s just a shame,” said the owner, Brian Thompson.

The case is still under investigation and the suspect was being sought.

