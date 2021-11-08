Tractor-trailer crash shuts down South Alabama highway

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WTOK) -A two-vehicle collision shut down a major, east-west highway in South Alabama Monday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Clarke County, Alabama. ALEA says the two-vehicle crash involves a tractor-trailer. Both lanes at the 56 mile marker on 84 are blocked.

The eastbound and westbound lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

