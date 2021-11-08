Advertisement

Tuscaloosa Police search for missing UA student

According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on...
According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on Greensboro Avenue at 1:15 a.m. Sunday.(University of Alabama)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Rescue crews with TPD and TFRS are continuing to search for Garrett Walker in the area of the Black Warrior River near the old Bama Belle dock. They will return at first light Tuesday morning if necessary.

ORIGINAL: Tuscaloosa PD is searching for a college student last seen early Sunday morning.

Garrett Walker
Garrett Walker(wbrc)

According to police, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on Greensboro Avenue at 1:15 a.m. Sunday. He was reported missing Sunday afternoon after his phone was found near the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk.

If anyone has info about this reported missing student, please contact UAPD at 205-348-5454 or 911. From Debbie Walker:...

Posted by The University of Alabama on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Officers recovered a clothing item from the Black Warrior River that is believed to belong to Walker.

Officials searched the river and surrounding areas at first light Monday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for details.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp confirmed Enterprise Police Chief, John Griffith was recently...
Enterprise Police Chief arrested for DUI
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
A prayer vigil was held at city hall to honor Julius Tadarius Jones, who has been missing for...
Prayer vigil for missing person in Meridian
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacted to the opening of the Threefoot Building after...
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to restored Threefoot Building

Latest News

WTOK News 11 is celebrating a major building renovation and technology upgrade as we launch our...
WTOK switches to new system
Police are looking for the driver of a stolen flatbed truck that crashed into a pawn shop in...
Thief crashes stolen truck into pawn shop
Enterprise police car
Enterprise police chief arrested for DUI
Rod Hickman and Dr. Minh Duong placed first and second, respectively, in a field of nine...
Council of Governments encouraging better voter turnout in runoff election