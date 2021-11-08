Graveside services for Wanda Fincher Etheridge, 58, of Sweet Water, Alabama, will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Camp Ground Cemetery with Rev. Doug May officiating.Mrs. Wanda passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born February 28, 1963, in Columbus, Mississippi to James Howard Fincher and Jeanie Beech Fincher.Survivors include her husband Calvin Etheridge of Sweet Water; brother, Tommy Danley of Plantersville; sisters, Molly Guinn of Pennington, Jamie Doggette of Gilbertown, and Sheila Nettles of Half Acre; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Pallbearers: D.J. Nettles, Walker Lewis, Jason Etheridge, Justin Etheridge, Frank Burkett, and Joshua Clark.

Visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fbumpersfuneralhome.com&c=E,1,sS7EbQCHwsg6Zg-ae85lxqg5QrhnJU-nMKJRW1e3pbwE-M5_za-G-SsPMSLUS5O1q3GGBf9u8d1q2zDXi_e1u3mpGq32oS6tIUc4WSufdKltvk_LrX4_qg,,&typo=1 to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home & Monument Co. Butler & York, Alabama 205-459-2515