Advertisement

Wanda Fincher Etheridge

Wanda Fincher Etheridge
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Wanda Fincher Etheridge, 58, of Sweet Water, Alabama, will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at  the Camp Ground Cemetery with Rev. Doug May officiating.Mrs. Wanda passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born February 28, 1963, in Columbus, Mississippi to James Howard Fincher and Jeanie Beech Fincher.Survivors include her husband Calvin Etheridge of Sweet Water; brother, Tommy Danley of Plantersville; sisters, Molly Guinn of Pennington, Jamie Doggette of Gilbertown, and Sheila Nettles of Half Acre; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Pallbearers: D.J. Nettles, Walker Lewis, Jason Etheridge, Justin Etheridge, Frank Burkett, and Joshua Clark.

Visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fbumpersfuneralhome.com&c=E,1,sS7EbQCHwsg6Zg-ae85lxqg5QrhnJU-nMKJRW1e3pbwE-M5_za-G-SsPMSLUS5O1q3GGBf9u8d1q2zDXi_e1u3mpGq32oS6tIUc4WSufdKltvk_LrX4_qg,,&typo=1 to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home & Monument Co. Butler & York, Alabama 205-459-2515

Most Read

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp confirmed Enterprise Police Chief, John Griffith was recently...
Enterprise Police Chief arrested for DUI
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
A prayer vigil was held at city hall to honor Julius Tadarius Jones, who has been missing for...
Prayer vigil for missing person in Meridian
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacted to the opening of the Threefoot Building after...
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to restored Threefoot Building
A person was sent to a local emergency room with severe injuries after a three-car pileup on...
Distracted driver may have contributed to pileup on I-59 Saturday

Latest News

Mrs. Lena Knox
Mrs. Helen J. Gordon
Mr. Paget Dowdy
Mr. Bobby Johnson