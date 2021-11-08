Advertisement

Warriors start 2-0 to begin season

By Shahji Adam
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors improve to 2-0 in the first week of basketball play after beating the Hinds Bulldogs 77-74, and the Royal Ambassador Lions 114-34 in their home opener.

The Warriors kept the lead for most of the game against Hinds and led by as much as 10 before the Bulldogs chipped away the lead and eventually took a brief one point lead near the end of the game.

Christopher Keys got the lane score to put the Warriors back on top and would eventually stick the dagger with a left-handed layup.

Their home opener was a different story as it was all East Central.

The Warriors at one point led 45-15 at the half and they finished the night shooting 53 percent from the field.

Keys led ECCC with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting and in rebounds with eight. James Granger came off the bench and added 15 points, while Anthony Richards, Clark, and John Woods all finished with 10 plus point performances.

The Warriors will be back in action at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium in Decatur on Thursday, November 11 against Mississippi Gulf Coast.

