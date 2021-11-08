Wonderful end to the weekend, but rain returns mid-week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quiet weather will continue overnight into Monday morning with clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the 40′s for overnight lows. Monday will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 70′s and lows in the mid 40′s. Clouds move back in for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures jumping into the mid 70′s and lows in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.

Rain chances return for Thursday with temperatures reaching into the mid 70′s. Thursday’s rain chances continue to look like an evening time frame with some lingering showers into Friday. Highs Friday will only reach into the mid 60′s with lows in the upper 40′s. Saturday and Sunday bring back sunny skies, but also bring cooler temperatures with highs in the lower 60′s and lows in the low 40′s.

