WTOK switches to new system

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 is celebrating a major building renovation and technology upgrade as we launched our new technical media production system this week. The station’s mission is to provide the best quality for our viewers as well as to build a modern master control and production control room.

We have a whole new look for our show open, new theme music, logo, and we even changed our name from Newscenter 11 to WTOK News 11. We have new technology in the newsroom, control center, and studio. This has been a 6-month process. We thank our news team for its hard work. We also thank you, our audience, for your loyalty.

“There were a lot of components to our launch last night on the news. One of them was the way we produce the news. We switched from what’s considered the traditional format of doing the news where you have the control room, you have a bunch of production assistants, people running cameras and stuff. We switched from that mode of doing the news to what’s called a TMP format which stands for technical media producer. It is more or less done all through a single computer keyboard now,” said TMP operations manager Tim Irvine.

WTOK News 11 will continue to provide the best quality for our viewers as we aim to be your number one source for local news.

