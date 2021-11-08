Advertisement

WTOK switches to new system

WTOK News 11 is celebrating a major building renovation and technology upgrade as we launch our...
WTOK News 11 is celebrating a major building renovation and technology upgrade as we launch our new technical media production system.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 is celebrating a major building renovation and technology upgrade as we launched our new technical media production system this week. The station’s mission is to provide the best quality for our viewers as well as to build a modern master control and production control room.

We have a whole new look for our show open, new theme music, logo, and we even changed our name from Newscenter 11 to WTOK News 11. We have new technology in the newsroom, control center, and studio. This has been a 6-month process. We thank our news team for its hard work. We also thank you, our audience, for your loyalty.

“There were a lot of components to our launch last night on the news. One of them was the way we produce the news. We switched from what’s considered the traditional format of doing the news where you have the control room, you have a bunch of production assistants, people running cameras and stuff. We switched from that mode of doing the news to what’s called a TMP format which stands for technical media producer. It is more or less done all through a single computer keyboard now,” said TMP operations manager Tim Irvine.

WTOK News 11 will continue to provide the best quality for our viewers as we aim to be your number one source for local news.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp confirmed Enterprise Police Chief, John Griffith was recently...
Enterprise Police Chief arrested for DUI
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
A prayer vigil was held at city hall to honor Julius Tadarius Jones, who has been missing for...
Prayer vigil for missing person in Meridian
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacted to the opening of the Threefoot Building after...
Former Meridian Mayor John Robert Smith reacts to restored Threefoot Building

Latest News

Police are looking for the driver of a stolen flatbed truck that crashed into a pawn shop in...
Thief crashes stolen truck into pawn shop
Enterprise police car
Enterprise police chief arrested for DUI
Rod Hickman and Dr. Minh Duong placed first and second, respectively, in a field of nine...
Council of Governments encouraging better voter turnout in runoff election
Hope for Hunger food donated
Hope for Hunger food drive donations given to charities