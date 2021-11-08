Advertisement

WTOK’s Coats for Kids Campaign returns

Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

With cold temperatures set to return, WTOK is once again very proud to be kicking off our annual “Coats for Kids” campaign.

We are teaming with the Wesley House and Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union to help keep children warm during the upcoming winter months.

It’s easy for you to take part. Just bring your new or gently used coats for contact-less drop-off to our downtown WTOK studios or to Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union.

”We just feel like that this is a great opportunity to help our community and give back to our community,” said Debbie Smith, President and CEO of Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union. “I mean our kids in this community are very important to us. They’re our future and we want to keep them warm this winter if anyway possible.

“There’s always maybe sometimes in your life that you need help,” said Jacque Harms, General Manager of WTOK-TV. “Maybe this is the year that a neighbor needs the help or someone in your own family needs the help. We need to find the coats that are hanging in your closet and maybe in a donation box just waiting to do someone good. Bring those extra coats and give them to folks that could really use one.”

The Coats for Kids campaign will run through the Winter season and WTOK thanks you for your continued support.

