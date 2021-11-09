Advertisement

2 Ala. men missing, last seen visiting friends in Calif.

L: LaDexter Pelt, 25. R: John Dubose Jr., 20.
L: LaDexter Pelt, 25. R: John Dubose Jr., 20.(Source: Family.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Greene County man, LaDexter Pelt, and a west Alabama man, John Dubose Jr., both went missing while visiting friends in Sacramento, California.

Pelt has not been seen since Nov. 4, according to Tracey Hunter, his mother. Dubose Jr. has not been seen since Nov. 5, according to police.

Hunter says Pelt hasn’t been seen since arriving at the Sacramento airport. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Pelt is described as a 25-year-old Black male with brown eyes and black hair, standing 6′0″ and weighing 220 pounds.

Dubose Jr. is described as a 20-year-old Black male with brown eyes and black hair, standing 5′9″ and weighing 155 pounds.

If you have seen Pelt or Dubose Jr., or have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 205-372-3152, or Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471, or Selma Police Department at 334-874-2137.

The case is being handled by the Gridley Police Department in California. Contact them at 530-846-5670.

Missing Alabama men.
Missing Alabama men.(Source: Gridley Police Department)

