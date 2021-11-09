A memorial service for Aubrey W. Ellis, 75, of Fairhope and former resident of Livingston will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 1 P.M. at Bumpers Funeral Home Chapel in York with Rev. Jack White officiating.

Mr. Ellis passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, at his home in Fairhope. He was born March 5, 1946, in Meridian, Mississippi, to Samuel Aubrey Ellis and Doris Annette Wilson Ellis.

Aubrey was the owner of Sumter Insurance Agencies, Inc. in Livingston for 40 years, until his retirement in 2014.

Survivors include his children, Darrin Lee Ellis (Paige) of Fairhope and Amber Dee Ellis (Randy Jackson) of Huntsville; brother, Samuel Wayne “Tootie” Ellis (Cathy) of Meridian; and grandchildren, Emmitt Jackson Ellis and Samuel Aubrey Ellis, II.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Ann Ellis.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

