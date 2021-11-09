City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JEREMY HUGHES
|1979
|150 W CHRISTI DR LOT 78 DICKSON, TN
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|CHRISTOPHER D TALBERT
|1982
|7692 PINE SPRINGS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|JOVANN BAUCUM
|1959
|419 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|MARIO COLE
|1986
|1481 RUSSELL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JOANNA J DORN
|1975
|4310 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|OCTAVIOUS HUDSON
|1987
|5230 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|ALRICO FORD
|1989
|10108 DAWN RIDGE DR MOSS POINT, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|LACEDRICK R DIXON
|1982
|5203 DRUID LN MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DANYALL D MYLES
|1977
|5054 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|RONALD W MCGOWIN
|1960
|4068 OLD HOMESTEAD RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|CEDTEASIA PHILLIPS
|2003
|310 59TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|JOSEPH R PARKER
|1988
|867 COUNTY ROAD 290 PACHUTA, MS
|DUI
|ANGELA D COVINGTON
|1982
|1403 WILL WRIGHT RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|BENJAMIN HARPER
|1987
|5984 A BW JOHNSON DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|KENNETH SMITH
|1989
|2919 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|RAY WILLIAMS JR
|2001
|117 RIVIERA AVE STONEWALL, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CLEVELAND JOHNSON
|2000
|117 RIVIERA AVE STONEWALL, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LARRY D BROOKS
|1978
|2419 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|EDDIE G HOLT
|1953
|3813 8TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|RODERICK L RHONEY
|1983
|310 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
|ALRICO D FORD
|1989
|7275 W KENTUCKY AVE LAKEWOOD, CO
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 4, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:16 AM on November 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:33 AM on November 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.
At 2:50 AM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a wall.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:57 AM on November 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of 28th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 10:05 PM on November 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5200 block of Highway 493. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:57 AM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:01 AM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6200 block of 5th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 6:15 PM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of 43rdAvenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:54 AM on November 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:57 PM on November 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:49 PM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:06 PM on November 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:17 PM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 60thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.