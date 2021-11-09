City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:16 AM on November 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:33 AM on November 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.

At 2:50 AM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a wall.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:57 AM on November 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of 28th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 10:05 PM on November 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5200 block of Highway 493. The case is currently under investigation.

At 5:57 AM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 9:01 AM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6200 block of 5th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 6:15 PM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of 43rdAvenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 8:54 AM on November 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 12:57 PM on November 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 7:49 PM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:06 PM on November 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:17 PM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 60thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.