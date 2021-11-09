Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2021

(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JEREMY HUGHES1979150 W CHRISTI DR LOT 78 DICKSON, TNPUBLIC DRUNK
CHRISTOPHER D TALBERT19827692 PINE SPRINGS RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOVANN BAUCUM1959419 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
MARIO COLE19861481 RUSSELL RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOANNA J DORN19754310 58TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
OCTAVIOUS HUDSON19875230 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
ALRICO FORD198910108 DAWN RIDGE DR MOSS POINT, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
LACEDRICK R DIXON19825203 DRUID LN MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DANYALL D MYLES19775054 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
RONALD W MCGOWIN19604068 OLD HOMESTEAD RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
CEDTEASIA PHILLIPS2003310 59TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
JOSEPH R PARKER1988867 COUNTY ROAD 290 PACHUTA, MSDUI
ANGELA D COVINGTON19821403 WILL WRIGHT RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
BENJAMIN HARPER19875984 A BW JOHNSON DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI
KENNETH SMITH19892919 11TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RAY WILLIAMS JR2001117 RIVIERA AVE STONEWALL, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CLEVELAND JOHNSON2000117 RIVIERA AVE STONEWALL, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LARRY D BROOKS19782419 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
EDDIE G HOLT19533813 8TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RODERICK L RHONEY1983310 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
ALRICO D FORD19897275 W KENTUCKY AVE LAKEWOOD, CODUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 4, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:16 AM on November 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2200 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:33 AM on November 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.
At 2:50 AM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a wall.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:57 AM on November 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of 28th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 10:05 PM on November 5, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5200 block of Highway 493. The case is currently under investigation.
At 5:57 AM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:01 AM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6200 block of 5th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 6:15 PM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of 43rdAvenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 8:54 AM on November 8, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:57 PM on November 4, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:49 PM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2100 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:06 PM on November 6, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:17 PM on November 7, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 60thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Highway crash
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down South Alabama highway
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
Enterprise police car
Enterprise police chief arrested for DUI
Police are looking for the driver of a stolen flatbed truck that crashed into a pawn shop in...
Thief crashes stolen truck into pawn shop
Meridian police say a man stole a flatbed truck from Daniels Roofing, later refused to stop for...
MPD: Driver stole flatbed, caused collision at N. Hills Street and Hwy. 39

Latest News

Daily Docket 3
Kemper County Arrest Report November 9, 2021
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 9, 2021
James Stemple is charged with 2 counts of attempted murder.
DA: DHR workers hit with cane, one run over in parking lot in Bibb Co.
Police are looking for the driver of a stolen flatbed truck that crashed into a pawn shop in...
Thief crashes stolen truck into pawn shop