DA: DHR workers hit with cane, one run over in parking lot in Bibb Co.

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in the Bibb County Jail with no bond after authorities say he hit a DHR worker with his car.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson said James Stemple is charged with attempted murder and two counts of second-degree assault.

Jackson says Stemple hit Tracey Eubanks and another DHR worker with a cane inside the DHR office.

Once in the parking lot, Stemple ran over her, and when police got to the scene he was backing up to try and run over her again, according to Jackson.

Officers fired shots at Stemple. Eubanks was life-flighted to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.