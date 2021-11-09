Advertisement

DA: DHR workers hit with cane, one run over in parking lot in Bibb Co.

James Stemple is charged with attempted murder and two counts of second-degree assault
James Stemple is charged with 2 counts of attempted murder.
James Stemple is charged with 2 counts of attempted murder.(Bibb Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in the Bibb County Jail with no bond after authorities say he hit a DHR worker with his car.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson said James Stemple is charged with attempted murder and two counts of second-degree assault.

Jackson says Stemple hit Tracey Eubanks and another DHR worker with a cane inside the DHR office.

Once in the parking lot, Stemple ran over her, and when police got to the scene he was backing up to try and run over her again, according to Jackson.

Officers fired shots at Stemple. Eubanks was life-flighted to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.

