EMCC men win 64-55 at Holmes; Lady Lions fall 65-56 at Northwest

GOODMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The EMCC men’s basketball team got a 64-55 road victory against Holmes while the Lady Lions lose 65-56 at Northwest Mississippi.

The Lions and Holmes contest went through six ties and seven lead changed just in the first half alone before going into halftime tied 31 all. EMCC would eventually take control by going on a 15-0 run that would eventually result in a nine-point victory.

Holmes almost made a comeback during the game as they cut the lead to as low as five, but the Lions were able to hold on. Nick Walker led the way in scoring and rebounds with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

Up next for Head Coach Bill Begley’s team, they will travel to Indiana for the McDonald’s Classic hosted by Vincennes University on Friday and Saturday. EMCC will take on the Trailblazers on Friday before clashing with third-ranked John A. Logan College on Saturday.

The Lady Lions were in action at Howard Coliseum in Senatobia. EMCC started the game strong as they had the lead for most of the first quarter. The Lady Rangers would eventually find their footing and went on a 9-0 run to take a 22-17 lead just before halftime.

EMCC would go on a run of their own in the second half as they opened with a 5-0 run to eventually take a 28-26 lead. It would be their final time leading in the game.

The second half would have four more ties between the two teams, but Northwest answered with six straight points to take back the lead for the remaining four minutes of action.

DJ Williams led all scorers with 17 points for East Mississippi, while Kyunna Thomas got her second double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Up next for Coach Sharon Thompson’s 1-2 Lady Lions is they will return home to host Itawamba on Thursday. Tip-off is at 5:30 pm.

