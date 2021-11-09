Gov. Reeves announces $62 million in new coastal RESTORE Act projects

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More than $60 million in new RESTORE Act projects across the Mississippi Gulf Coast were announced Tuesday afternoon by Governor Tate Reeves. All 16 of the projects were recommended to Reeves by the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee.

RESTORE Act Direct Component (aka Bucket 1) Funding

Water Quality Improvement Program ($1.1 million) -- implementation of new, repaired, or upgraded stormwater and wastewater systems including septic to sewer conversions.

Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center ($1.54 million) -- funding for design, permitting, construction, and installation of parking lot and outer concourse safety and security features. A continuation of previously-funded improvements.

Commercial Proving Grounds for Space to Sea Floor Environmental Monitoring ($1.65 million) -- development of airborne and waterborne unmanned systems to test and calibrate new systems from private, educational, governmental, and military entities.

City of Moss Point I-10 Commercial Corridor Improvements ($2.2 million) -- improve access, connectivity, and safety of the Moss Point Interstate Commerce District to enhance the city’s economy and quality of life.

Hancock County Tech Park at Stennis Airport ($2.2 million) -- construct a building to house the Department of the Army’s Joint Airborne Lidar Bathymetry Technical Center of Expertise (JALBTCX), which has outgrown its existing incubator space.

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Site Expansion and Facility Relocation ($3.19 million) -- expand the airport’s 241-acre runway-adjacent Project Ready site to attract industrial aerospace investment. Also, demolish the antiquated vehicle fleet maintenance facility and build a new facility adjacent to the airport’s maintenance building.

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Project Ready Site Mitigation and Prep ($4.18 million) -- funding for the mitigating, clearing, and grubbing of an economic development site at the airport.

Broadwater Marina Restoration Project ($5.5 million) – funding to return to public use 30 acres of state-owned lands that includes future tourism and economic development potential.

Hancock County Fairgrounds Revitalization/Hancock County Multipurpose Arena ($6.05 million) -- upgrades and improvements to the 80-acre fairgrounds and multipurpose arena including facilities and infrastructure to foster economic growth.