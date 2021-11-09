Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report November 9, 2021

Daily Docket 3
Daily Docket 3(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Nathan Nix 11-04-2021 DUI 3RD; Driving While License Suspended.jpg
Nathan Nix 11-04-2021 DUI 3RD; Driving While License Suspended.jpg

Derris Dumas 11-05-2021 DUI 1ST.jpg
Derris Dumas 11-05-2021 DUI 1ST.jpg

Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 8, 2021

