Advertisement

Pearl River Resort offers free meals for military personnel on Veterans Day

Pearl River offers free meals for the military
Pearl River offers free meals for the military(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Pearl River Resort is honoring active duty military personnel and veterans with a free lunch on Veterans Day this Thursday.

The free lunch will be available at three of the resort’s restaurants: Mama “n” Em and Bistro 24 located at the Golden Moon and Stats located at the Silverstar. To receive your meal, you must show proof of military service at the Pearl River Rewards Club to receive a free meal voucher.

”The resort wants to make sure our veterans know they’re important and they’re appreciated,” said C.J. Hensyk, Senior Director of Food & Beverages & Sales at Pearl River Resort. “We are going to take care of lunch for them that day. They can come our from 11:00 to 3:00 and come to our players club and we can give them a $15 voucher to three of our restaurants which will take them that day and they’ll be able to get a meal on us that day.”

The free meals Thursday will be available between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the resort.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway crash
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down South Alabama highway
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
Enterprise police car
Enterprise police chief arrested for DUI
Police are looking for the driver of a stolen flatbed truck that crashed into a pawn shop in...
Thief crashes stolen truck into pawn shop
Meridian police say a man stole a flatbed truck from Daniels Roofing, later refused to stop for...
MPD: Driver stole flatbed, caused collision at N. Hills Street and Hwy. 39

Latest News

Accident on Highway 25 in Bibb Co. SOURCE: Brierfield Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Person dies following wreck on Highway 25 in Bibb Co.
DASH CAM: 14-year-old charged after pursuit, crash in Prattville, Ala., on Tuesday, authorities...
14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other kids in SUV, Ala. authorities say
Meridian police say a man stole a flatbed truck from Daniels Roofing, later refused to stop for...
MPD: Driver stole flatbed, caused collision at N. Hills Street and Hwy. 39
James Stemple is charged with 2 counts of attempted murder.
DA: DHR workers hit with cane, one run over in parking lot in Bibb Co.