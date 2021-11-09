Advertisement

Person dies following wreck on Highway 25 in Bibb Co.

Accident on Highway 25 in Bibb Co. SOURCE: Brierfield Volunteer Fire & Rescue
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIBB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A person has died following a wreck on Halloween night on Highway 25 in Bibb County.

Alabama State Troopers said the wreck happened around 7:00 p.m. on October 31, 2021, near the 100 mile marker on Highway 25 in Brierfield.

The victim died on November 5th.

Investigators are working to get more information.

Brierfield Fire responded to a wreck with injuries in the Six Mile area of Hwy 25. We were assisted by Rescue 1, AmServ, Centreville Fire, Centreville PD, Lifesaver 4, Bibb Co So and State Troopers. 2 patients were injured and transported.

Posted by Brierfield Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Sunday, October 31, 2021

Brierfield Fire posted on Facebook that crews responded to a wreck with injuries in the Six Mile area of Hwy 25. They were assisted by Rescue 1, AmServ, Centreville Fire, Centreville PD, Lifesaver 4, Bibb Co So and State Troopers. Brierfield said two people were injured.

