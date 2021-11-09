Advertisement

Plan for another nice day

nice fall day
nice fall day(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After another chilly start, we’ll get to enjoy pleasant outdoor weather this afternoon. Highs will land in the seasonable low-mid 70s, feeling good for outside activities. However, high / thin clouds will take over the sky this afternoon. It may give the sky a milky tone, but rain is not in the forecast. Overnight, it’ll be a bit warmer (upper 40s) than the past couple of nights...leading to a more tolerable start to your Wednesday. By the afternoon, expect another day of 70s with mainly cloudy skies.

Rain will move in ahead of, and along, a cold front that’ll cross Thursday, Veterans Day. It looks like the morning will bring only spotty showers, but rain looks more likely by Midday throughout the afternoon. Highs will manage to reach the 70s, but temps will tumble downward in the wake of the front. So, expect highs only in the 60s for Friday with some sunshine.

Saturday, it’ll be even colder with upper 30s in the AM and upper 50s for the PM. Expect possible frost by Sunday morning as temps hover around the mid 30s. The afternoon brings below average highs in the 60s with rain-free conditions. Similar weather will follow us into the start of next week.

