Storms on track to arrive Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A storm system is on track to arrive in our area on Thursday. That storm system is our next big weather maker.

The storms will arrive on Thursday between 8 AM and 11 AM. A line of storms will track from west to east and exit our area to the east between noon and 3 PM. Severe weather looks unlikely at this point. A few stronger storms could produce wind gusts up to around 40 mph. Storms can also produce brief bouts of heavy rain, lightning, and thunder.

Clouds are already increasing in advance of this approaching storm system. The clouds will gradually thicken up tonight and tomorrow. Tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 45 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with sun peeking through clouds. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.

Thursday will warm to the mid-70s despite the storms. After the storms exit on Thursday afternoon, clouds will linger and filter the sun through Friday. Another cold front will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air over the weekend. A frost appears to be becoming more likely for Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.