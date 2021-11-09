Threefoot Hotel still hiring one week after soft-opening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Threefoot Hotel opened one week ago and it has been exciting for everyone invovled.

“It was a controlled-chaotic atmosphere and it was fun to be part of. Everybody was saying, ‘This is amazing! Where did this come from? This is Meridian.’ Assistant Food and Beverage Manager Andrew Gregory explained.

This past weekend, they were around 80 percent capacity. The soft-opening has gone well, but just like every industry, they are still searching for more employees.

“We need more hard-working, genuine, amazing and talented people,” Gregory said. “It’s everywhere. It’s tough to find the right job, the right company and the right group. We do a good job. We take care of our employees and staff and they take care of each other.”

In addition to the view, everyone is talking about the mouthwatering menu.

“My short rubs are a good selection. My steak and greens are a good selection, along with shrimp and grits,” said Darren Cobb, Head Chef.

Cobb moved to Meridian from Birmingham to take on the new role.

“I took on the passion of cooking when I was a kid and it just grew on me. My mom would always tell me to keep cooking and keep going and now it’s all paid off,” Cobb said.

A full staff allows for more flexibility when it comes to the menu, as well as restaurant hours. They’re looking to add employees across all departments, so guests and locals can truly experience everything Threefoot has to offer.

“Our staff is happy to be here. They are just good people. We need more, we always do. Our guests are happy to be here and that makes me happy to work here,”

If you would like to apply, you can stop by during regular business hours or apply online.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.