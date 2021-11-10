Active shooter training held in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - First responders across the state are training in active shooter situations here in Meridian.

The hands-on training was offered to any sworn law enforcement officer and covered the basics, like equipment selection, to tactical responses in an active shooter encounter.

“You’d be lying if you said you weren’t scared. I mean, you’ve got guys out here that are willing to face death situations to save another life that’s an incredible thing in itself,” Lauderdale County Deputy Sheriff, Mason Thomas said.

There is nothing to prepare participants for the real thing but this training is important.

“The officer’s emotions are going to be really high, the adrenaline is going to be high, heart rate is going to be elevated,” Cpt. John Bishop of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said, ”These techniques that they’re learning and practicing they’re going to fall back on and will hopefully help them lower that, so they can make those good decisions they need to make when they’re on that call or dealing with that situation.”

