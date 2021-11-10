Advertisement

Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive

Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama boy who weighed less than a pound at birth after his mother went into labor at only 21 weeks and one day of gestation has been certified as the world’s most premature baby to survive.

Guinness World Records and UAB Hospital announced Wednesday that Curtis Means beat the previous record by one day.

Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Curtis was born 132 days premature on July 5, 2020 with a twin who didn’t survive.

Weighing only 14.8 ounces at birth, the boy is now healthy and 16 months old.

Mother Michelle Butler of Eutaw, Alabama, says she’ll always remember being able to take Curtis home and surprise her older children.

Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

