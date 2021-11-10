Advertisement

Alabama mom and her kids share their experience with Pfizer’s vaccine trial

A local mom and her kids are sharing their experience with participating in Pfizer’s vaccine trial over the summer. They’re hoping their story will take away the fear some may have about getting their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CAHABA HEIGHTS, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama mom and her kids are sharing their experience with participating in Pfizer’s vaccine trial over the summer.

They’re hoping their story will take away the fear some may have about getting their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ashley Preston said she and her husband, Taylor, heard about Pfizer’s vaccine study from a friend and decided to reach out to the company to see if they needed any more participants.

Their younger son, Charley, was enrolled in the 2-to-4-year-old study, while their oldest son, Eddy, participated in the 5-to-11-year-old study.

Pfizer’s vaccine trial involved more than 3,000 children who didn’t know if they were receiving the actual vaccine or a placebo.

The Prestons were unblinded last week and learned Eddy received the vaccine, but Charley did not.

Preston said Eddy complained about having a sore arm and being a little tired but was otherwise OK.

Charley received his first COVID real shot Monday and while his arm still hurts a little, he was already back in school on Tuesday, and outside playing with his older brother.

“I felt OK enrolling my children because enough research had been done before they even started the trial. They wouldn’t have started the trails even if they thought it was a danger and it’s much more dangerous to not be vaccinated and to end up in the hospital,” said Ashley Preston.

“I’ll just have a COVID shot and then I’ll be vaccinated!” said Charley.

“We don’t want to get COVID, right? So, it’s good to have the vaccine because you don’t want to get COVID,” said Eddy.

Preston said she definitely has a sense of relief now that her boys are vaccinated.

She said now she doesn’t have to worry about them potentially having a bad outcome from COVID and they don’t have to worry about possibly passing the virus on to other family members this holiday season.

