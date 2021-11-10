Advertisement

Auditor’s office arrests two in Hinds Co.

Former Hinds County employee Marketa Graham and Chris Smith, former Mississippi Board of Animal...
Former Hinds County employee Marketa Graham and Chris Smith, former Mississippi Board of Animal Health director of accounting and finance, were arrested Wednesday after being indicted in separate cases by a Hinds County grand jury.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Wednesday two arrests in separate cases in Hinds County.

Former Hinds County employee Marketa Graham was arrested after being indicted for fraud. Graham was issued a $9,661.44 demand letter. The auditor said Graham is accused of submitting fraudulent invoices for cleaning services that were not actually performed from her own company to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

Agents also arrested Chris Smith, former Mississippi Board of Animal Health director of accounting and finance, after he was indicted for embezzlement. He was previously issued a demand letter for $33,892.54. The state auditor’s office said it has already recovered $25,000 from Smith’s surety bond.

If convicted, Graham faces up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. Smith faces up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

Suspected fraud may be reported to the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office online by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or by telephone during normal business hours at 1-800-321-1275.

