Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 10, 2021

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
DARIUS J THOMAS19921920 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
KANISHA THOMAS20031920 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
BERNARD D CAMPBELL19893726 19TH CT MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
TERRINECY HARRIS19883102 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE ASSAULT
JODI WALSTON20001723 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CHARLES WARREN19651705 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 9, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:09 AM on November 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6300 block of D Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 2:39 PM on November 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, no evidence was found to support the calls.

Most Read

Meridian police say a man stole a flatbed truck from Daniels Roofing, later refused to stop for...
MPD: Driver stole flatbed, caused collision at N. Hills Street and Hwy. 39
L: LaDexter Pelt, 25. R: John Dubose Jr., 20.
2 Ala. men missing, last seen visiting friends in Calif.
Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday with rain and a few heavy thunderstorms.
Storms on track to arrive Thursday
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 9, 2021

Latest News

Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
Kemper County head football coach arrested
Former Hinds County employee Marketa Graham and Chris Smith, former Mississippi Board of Animal...
Auditor’s office arrests two in Hinds Co.
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 10, 2021
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2021