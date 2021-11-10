City of Meridian Arrest Report November 10, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:09 AM on November 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6300 block of D Street. The case is currently under investigation.

At 2:39 PM on November 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, no evidence was found to support the calls.