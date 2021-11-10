City of Meridian Arrest Report November 10, 2021
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DARIUS J THOMAS
|1992
|1920 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|KANISHA THOMAS
|2003
|1920 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|BERNARD D CAMPBELL
|1989
|3726 19TH CT MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|TERRINECY HARRIS
|1988
|3102 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JODI WALSTON
|2000
|1723 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|CHARLES WARREN
|1965
|1705 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 9, 2021 at 6:00 AM to November 10, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:09 AM on November 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6300 block of D Street. The case is currently under investigation.
At 2:39 PM on November 9, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, no evidence was found to support the calls.