Deion Sanders out of hospital after complications with surgery
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders says he’s finally out of the hospital.
Coach Prime has been hospitalized for weeks with what he called complications from a recent foot surgery.
Following the surgery, he’d been coaching JSU from the sidelines with a scooter, but has missed the last few weeks after being admitted to the hospital.
He shared a statement to social media thanking everyone for the love and support and teased a return to the sideline with “a new whip.”
