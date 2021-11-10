Advertisement

Deion Sanders out of hospital after complications with surgery

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an...
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The game marks Sanders inaugural collegiate head coaching debut. Jackson State won 53-0. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders says he’s finally out of the hospital.

Coach Prime has been hospitalized for weeks with what he called complications from a recent foot surgery.

Following the surgery, he’d been coaching JSU from the sidelines with a scooter, but has missed the last few weeks after being admitted to the hospital.

He shared a statement to social media thanking everyone for the love and support and teased a return to the sideline with “a new whip.”

