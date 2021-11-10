Deion Sanders out of hospital after complications with surgery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders says he’s finally out of the hospital.

Coach Prime has been hospitalized for weeks with what he called complications from a recent foot surgery.

Following the surgery, he’d been coaching JSU from the sidelines with a scooter, but has missed the last few weeks after being admitted to the hospital.

He shared a statement to social media thanking everyone for the love and support and teased a return to the sideline with “a new whip.”

