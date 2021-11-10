First ever Boys and Girls Club “Night Out”

Advertisement

Kid plays on a bounce house at the Night Out
Kid plays on a bounce house at the Night Out(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Boys and Girls Club of Meridian sure knows how to throw a party.

Today they held their first every “Night Out” at Dumont Plaza and it was a block party.

The event had bouncy houses, raffles, local vendors, and much more.

The mission was to get folks away from their technology at home and outside to play and connect with one another.

Event organizers were expecting more than 2,000 people today, Dumont Plaza was filled to the brim.

“It’s just been a great day, you can from all the kids and the smiles and everything. The Boys and Girls Club is just one place for kids to be safe and have fun,” Boys and Girls Club Board Member, Lydia Boutwell said.

There were kids from all over the city at the Night Out, for organizers that made all the hard work worth it.

“Everybody here has put in so much hard work, and it is a vision that has come to pass and we’re just so excited,” Boutwell said.

The Boys and Girls Club plans for this to be an annual event.

