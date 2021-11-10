Advertisement

Holiday Open House in Philadelphia set for Sunday

Philadelphia's Holiday Market
Philadelphia's Holiday Market(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

The city of Philadelphia will officially begin gearing up for the Christmas season on Sunday.

Nearly 20 businesses and 7 restaurants will hold special hours of operation as part of Philadelphia’s holiday open house.

The event, an effort by the Community Development Partnership of Neshoba County, gives folks a chance to get the early jump on holiday shopping.

“This is important for the economy because it gives our downtown merchants a chance to showcase their buildings for Christmas,” said Tim Moore, Chamber Main Street & Tourism Director of Neshoba County. “They can get some of those early minute gifts out of the way. Some of us like to shop early and some of us like to shop late. This kind of gives everybody a chance to see all the stores decorated for Christmas and get into the mindset that Christmas is here.”

The Holiday Open House event runs from 1:00 - 5:00 Sunday in the Fair City.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say a man stole a flatbed truck from Daniels Roofing, later refused to stop for...
MPD: Driver stole flatbed, caused collision at N. Hills Street and Hwy. 39
L: LaDexter Pelt, 25. R: John Dubose Jr., 20.
2 Ala. men missing, last seen visiting friends in Calif.
Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday with rain and a few heavy thunderstorms.
Storms on track to arrive Thursday
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 9, 2021

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse murder case thrown into jeopardy by mistrial bid
Dr. Marvin Hogan, 83
The man who fought to bring Head Start to Mississippi dies at 83
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
‘Strong’ start to kids vaccine campaign, but challenges loom
More than 22 million infants around the world missed their first dose of the measles vaccine...
CDC warns measles are a ‘renewed threat’ as 22 million babies miss vaccine