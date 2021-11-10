Holiday Open House in Philadelphia set for Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -

The city of Philadelphia will officially begin gearing up for the Christmas season on Sunday.

Nearly 20 businesses and 7 restaurants will hold special hours of operation as part of Philadelphia’s holiday open house.

The event, an effort by the Community Development Partnership of Neshoba County, gives folks a chance to get the early jump on holiday shopping.

“This is important for the economy because it gives our downtown merchants a chance to showcase their buildings for Christmas,” said Tim Moore, Chamber Main Street & Tourism Director of Neshoba County. “They can get some of those early minute gifts out of the way. Some of us like to shop early and some of us like to shop late. This kind of gives everybody a chance to see all the stores decorated for Christmas and get into the mindset that Christmas is here.”

The Holiday Open House event runs from 1:00 - 5:00 Sunday in the Fair City.

