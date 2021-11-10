Advertisement

Hwy 26 reopens to traffic in George County

Hwy. 26 collapsed Aug. 30 following heavy rains from Hurricane Ida. Three people were killed...
Hwy. 26 collapsed Aug. 30 following heavy rains from Hurricane Ida. Three people were killed and nine others were injured.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for drivers in George County: Hwy 26 is open to traffic once again, after a deadly landslide washed out the road in August.

“MDOT’s goal from the beginning has been to get this road back open safely and quickly,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “I know how important Highway 26 is for the region, and I appreciate all the work that went into getting it open ahead of schedule.”

Crews will now work to repave the detour routes used during the closure. Frank Murphy Rd., Cochran Town Rd., Crossover Rd. have seen increased traffic since the collapse. Those paving improvements should be finished by early February.

Highway 26 collapsed the night of August 30 following heavy rainfall during Hurricane Ida. Drivers unknowingly drove into the 20-foot deep hole, causing three people to lose their lives and injuring nine others. Crews used a crane to pull seven vehicles from the wreckage.

The $1.8 million contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, of Columbia, through an emergency letting on Thursday, October 7.

The road is a main thoroughfare, connecting Lucedale to Wiggins and several other cities in South Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say a man stole a flatbed truck from Daniels Roofing, later refused to stop for...
MPD: Driver stole flatbed, caused collision at N. Hills Street and Hwy. 39
L: LaDexter Pelt, 25. R: John Dubose Jr., 20.
2 Ala. men missing, last seen visiting friends in Calif.
Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday with rain and a few heavy thunderstorms.
Storms on track to arrive Thursday
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 9, 2021

Latest News

Mississippi Chief Justice Michael Randolph speaks to the Meridian Rotary Club.
Miss. Chief Justice visits Meridian to discuss value of drug courts
L: LaDexter Pelt, 25. R: John Dubose Jr., 20.
2 Ala. men missing, last seen visiting friends in Calif.
The Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington, on June 5, 2015. The...
US faces ‘heightened threat’ in holiday season, DHS says
Kemper County football coach Charles Rashaun Westerfield, 33, arrested for sexual battery.
Kemper County head football coach arrested