Advertisement

Ivey seeks delay of 3rd grade reading promotion requirement

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will ask lawmakers to delay a requirement to hold back third graders who...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will ask lawmakers to delay a requirement to hold back third graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will ask lawmakers to delay a requirement to hold back third graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks but said the state must strengthen efforts to boost math and reading scores.

The Republican governor said Wednesday that she is recommending a one-year delay of the promotion policy scheduled to take effect at the end of this school year.

It will be up to the Alabama Legislature to change the law and implement the delay. Ivey said they need to see spring test data to validate the minimum score for promotion to the fourth grade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say a man stole a flatbed truck from Daniels Roofing, later refused to stop for...
MPD: Driver stole flatbed, caused collision at N. Hills Street and Hwy. 39
L: LaDexter Pelt, 25. R: John Dubose Jr., 20.
2 Ala. men missing, last seen visiting friends in Calif.
Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday with rain and a few heavy thunderstorms.
Storms on track to arrive Thursday
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 8, 2021
Police are looking for the driver of a stolen flatbed truck that crashed into a pawn shop in...
Thief crashes stolen truck into pawn shop

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse testimony: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
‘Strong’ start to kids vaccine campaign, but challenges loom
Blaise Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday...
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia
Curtis Means was born at 21 weeks and one day at UAB Hospital.
Alabama boy named world’s most premature infant to survive