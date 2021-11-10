Kemper County head football coach arrested

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County head football coach Charles “Ray” Westerfield, 33, has been arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Kemper County authorities made the arrest Wednesday afternoon following a lengthy investigation. Sheriff James Moore said Westerfield’s actions involved a student.

He faces one count of sexual battery and has a bond set at $25,000.

Westerfield is a 2006 graduate of Kemper County High School and took on the role as head coach of the Kemper County Wildcats in 2020.

This is a developing story and we hope to bring you all of the details once they’re made available.

