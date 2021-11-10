Advertisement

Miss. Chief Justice visits Meridian to discuss value of drug courts

Mississippi Chief Justice Michael Randolph speaks to the Meridian Rotary Club.
By Tom Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph was in Meridian discussing drug intervention courts Wednesday.

He spoke to Rotarians about the success of rehabilitation, restoration and employment opportunities by investing in drug intervention court.

Randolph said nearly 7,000 people have benefited from these programs in the past ten years, but admits that number would be higher with more funding. The 10th Circuit Intervention Court, which serves East Mississippi, saved the state an estimated $1 million over the last fiscal year.

“We know one thing; it costs the state of Mississippi about $1,300 a year for a person to go through drug court,” Randolph explained. “If that same person goes to Parchman, it’s $18,000. You and I are paying for their lunch, breakfast and TV. If they are here, they are working, paying taxes and more importantly, they are home with the mom and the kids.”

Randolph is an advocate for funding new veterans and mental health intervention courts. For fiscal year 2022, $2 million was requested from the legislature, but the courts only received $500,000. He said that will lay the foundation for future drug intervention courts.

