Mr. Melvin Young, Jr.

Graveside services for Mr. Melvin T. Young, Jr. will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at The Pentecostal Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Russell with Elder Burnell Grant, Sr. officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Young, Jr. 48, of Olive Branch, MS who passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 Memphis, TN. Viewing: Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 11am-1pm at Serenity Funeral Home, Memphis, TN.

