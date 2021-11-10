Advertisement

Northeast High salutes veterans

Military veterans enjoyed an ‘early’ salute from Northeast Lauderdale High School Tuesday at...
Military veterans enjoyed an ‘early’ salute from Northeast Lauderdale High School Tuesday at its Veterans Day and Military Families Celebration.(Source: Raycom Media)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Military veterans enjoyed an ‘early’ salute from Northeast Lauderdale High School Tuesday.

The school held its Veterans Day and Military Families Celebration, complete with a color guard and rifle presentation by the Navy Junior ROTC.

Members of the military and their families were invited to attend as a way of thanking them for their service.

Matthews said returning to Northeast was even more special to him because he also taught and coached there before retiring.

