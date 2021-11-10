Northeast High salutes veterans

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Military veterans enjoyed an ‘early’ salute from Northeast Lauderdale High School Tuesday.

The school held its Veterans Day and Military Families Celebration, complete with a color guard and rifle presentation by the Navy Junior ROTC.

Members of the military and their families were invited to attend as a way of thanking them for their service.

“It’s a beautiful event. It memorializes everyone who came before us to do this and just to continue on with American pride.”

It’s good to see people being involved and wanting to support the veterans because our younger veterans are coming back and they don’t seem to feel that they’re getting support like they should be.”

Matthews said returning to Northeast was even more special to him because he also taught and coached there before retiring.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.