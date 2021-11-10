Northeast High salutes veterans
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Military veterans enjoyed an ‘early’ salute from Northeast Lauderdale High School Tuesday.
The school held its Veterans Day and Military Families Celebration, complete with a color guard and rifle presentation by the Navy Junior ROTC.
Members of the military and their families were invited to attend as a way of thanking them for their service.
Matthews said returning to Northeast was even more special to him because he also taught and coached there before retiring.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.