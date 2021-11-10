Advertisement

Rain moves in for Veterans Day

Umbrella is needed for outdoor plans
Umbrella is needed for outdoor plans(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today will be another nice day with morning sun, afternoon clouds, and highs in the mid 70s. Overnight, it’ll be more comfortable with lows staying in the mid 50s. Tomorrow, Veterans Day, brings our first and only chance of rain for the week. Showers & storms will move in affiliated with a cold front, and the best timing for rain looks to be between 10 AM and 3PM. So, take an umbrella to any outdoor Veterans day events.

Friday, behind the front, quiet weather will return. Clouds will give way to some sunshine, and temps will hover near 70 degrees. The cooler weather won’t settle in our area until this weekend. Saturday morning, temps return to the upper 30s. By the afternoon, expect unseasonably cool highs in the mid-upper 50s (but there will be lots of sunshine). Sunday morning, frost is expected with temps falling into the mid 30s. So, it’s best to protect your sensitive plants before Saturday night. Sunday afternoon, expect lots of sunshine with 60s.

Early next week will begin with quiet weather and a warming trend.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police say a man stole a flatbed truck from Daniels Roofing, later refused to stop for...
MPD: Driver stole flatbed, caused collision at N. Hills Street and Hwy. 39
L: LaDexter Pelt, 25. R: John Dubose Jr., 20.
2 Ala. men missing, last seen visiting friends in Calif.
Enterprise police car
Enterprise police chief arrested for DUI
Police are looking for the driver of a stolen flatbed truck that crashed into a pawn shop in...
Thief crashes stolen truck into pawn shop
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 8, 2021

Latest News

Weather - November 9, 2021
Weather - November 9, 2021
Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday with rain and a few heavy thunderstorms.
Storms on track to arrive Thursday
nice fall day
Plan for another nice day
Weather - November 8, 2021
Weather - November 8, 2021