Rain moves in for Veterans Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today will be another nice day with morning sun, afternoon clouds, and highs in the mid 70s. Overnight, it’ll be more comfortable with lows staying in the mid 50s. Tomorrow, Veterans Day, brings our first and only chance of rain for the week. Showers & storms will move in affiliated with a cold front, and the best timing for rain looks to be between 10 AM and 3PM. So, take an umbrella to any outdoor Veterans day events.

Friday, behind the front, quiet weather will return. Clouds will give way to some sunshine, and temps will hover near 70 degrees. The cooler weather won’t settle in our area until this weekend. Saturday morning, temps return to the upper 30s. By the afternoon, expect unseasonably cool highs in the mid-upper 50s (but there will be lots of sunshine). Sunday morning, frost is expected with temps falling into the mid 30s. So, it’s best to protect your sensitive plants before Saturday night. Sunday afternoon, expect lots of sunshine with 60s.

Early next week will begin with quiet weather and a warming trend.

