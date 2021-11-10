Storms drench our Veterans Day, then delayed cooling arrives this weekened

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms will mean a wet Thursday for us in East Mississippi and West Alabama.

Tracking The Storms

The leading edge of the storms will be heavy, but the heaviest rain will be brief. Lighter rain will linger for up to two hours behind the heavy storms at the lead. Some showers are possible ahead of the main line of storms, and they can be heavy, too. We all become fair game for heavy storms between 6 AM and 8 AM because of the potential for heavy storms ahead of the line.

Approximate Storm Arrival Times

The main line of storms will arrive:

Between 6 AM and 8 AM around Philadelphia, Louisville, Nanih Waiya, Sandtown, Union, and Conehatta.

Between 8 AM and 10 AM around Meridian, Marion, Collinsville, DeKalb, Scooba, Enterprise, Stonewall, Causeyville, Newton, Decatur, Chunky, Hickory, Meehan, and Vimville.

Between 9 AM and 11 AM around Quitman, Shubuta, Snell, York, Livingston, Geiger, Emelle, Eppes, Gainesville, Cuba, Butler, and Lisman.

Between 10 AM and noon around Demopolis, Pennington, Gilbertown, Silas, Toxey, Sweet Water, Dixons Mill, Eutaw, Coffeeville, and Thomasville.

Ending Times

Rain will end from west to east between 1 PM and 4 PM. Any lingering light rain will end by 6 PM.

Delayed Cooling After The Rain

Cooler air will arrive after the rain exits, but it will be a bit delayed. Friday will still manage to warm to near 70 degrees. Saturday’s high will only be in the upper 50s, then a frost is likely and some areas could freeze first thing Sunday morning.

