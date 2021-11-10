Total Pain Care team of the week: Russell Christian Academy Football
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the week is the Russell Christian Academy Warriors football team.
The Warriors beat Evangel Christian Academy 34-24 to be the Christian football association eight-man champions. With this win, the Warriors finished the year undefeated at 11-0 and won their fifth straight 8 man football championship.
Congratulations again to Russell Christian Academy Warrior football for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.
