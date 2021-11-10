Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Russell Christian Academy Football

This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the week is the Russell Christian Academy Warriors football...
This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the week is the Russell Christian Academy Warriors football team.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the week is the Russell Christian Academy Warriors football team.

The Warriors beat Evangel Christian Academy 34-24 to be the Christian football association eight-man champions. With this win, the Warriors finished the year undefeated at 11-0 and won their fifth straight 8 man football championship.

The Warriors finished the season undefeated at 11-0
The Warriors finished the season undefeated at 11-0

Congratulations again to Russell Christian Academy Warrior football for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

