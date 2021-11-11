Arrest made in truck thefts, burglaries

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A suspect officials say caused a multi-car wreck on Highway 39 Tuesday has been arrested. And Meridian police said Bernard Campbell, 32, faces charges in several recent crimes.

The MPD said Campbell stole a pickup truck from Daniels Roofing and later refused to stop for an officer, eventually causing a wreck at the intersection of North Hills Street and Highway 39.

The MPD said it was able to connect Campbell to another theft of a truck from Slay Steel and a burglary at Fairbanks Scales.

“We were able to connect him with help from tips with the community and we were able to place him in the truck from Slay Steel. At this time we’re still working on placing him at Silver Dollar (Gun & Pawn, which was damaged). And they were also able, with the camera surveillance footage, place him at Fairbanks Scales.”

Campbell is charged with felony fleeing, two counts of receiving stolen property and commercial burglary. Police said his bond has been revoked because he was on probation from the Mississippi Department of Corrections during the time the crimes were committed.

Meridian police have arrested Bernard Campbell, 32, for several recent theft and burglary cases. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

