Crestwood Elementary honors Army Veteran

Students and faculty have parade for Mister Fred on Veterans Day
Mr. Fred
Mr. Fred(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Fred Brown has been reading to students at Crestwood Elementary for several years. Students showed their appreciation for all he has done by having a parade.

Mister Fred, as the students and faculty affectionately call him, was celebrating more than just his time in the Army. He and the students also celebrated his 93rd birthday.

Students gave him cards and made him signs while the faculty gave him gift baskets and a cake.

Mister Fred felt honored to be celebrated by all the students that keep him going.

